Collier County first responders undergo technical training

NAPLES, Fla — North Collier, City of Naples, and Greater Naples Fire Rescue are teaming up for a joint technical rescue training. About 60 firefighters are getting hands on experience, so when there's a real fire, they are ready. Chief Corey Adamski is with City of Naples Fire Rescue.

"Real structures react differently than training props," he said.

An old FGCU building on 5th Avenue was donated so they could practice. Chief Adamski says the purpose of this training is to simulate how to save people in a structure collapse.

"We have some search cameras going, so we have the ability to look through debris and piles of rubble and without having to move everything we can see if there are victims underneath rubble," he said.

They're working to grow skills in 5 areas. Lieutenant Daniel Sawyer with Greater Naples Fire Rescue says the first two are structure and trench collapse. They're also practicing rescue measures for victims stuck in a confined space, a vehicle or somewhere high up.

These first responders drill holes they put cameras through to see what's happening on the other side. This helps them know exactly where to look for people who need saving.

"Based on what is found on the other side, that could change our operation to another spot. If there's someone behind it we can't put debris on top of them or further injure them," he said.

"This is just that opportunity for us to familiarize ourselves,"Lieutenant Sawyer said.

