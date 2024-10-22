Collier County estimates $280 Million in storm damage from Hurricane Milton

NAPLES, Fla. — As Collier County presses forward with recovery efforts after Hurricane Milton, officials report that damages to homes and businesses may well exceed $280 million.

On Tuesday, county emergency management officials briefed the Collier County Commission on the government's response to the storm. They reported that despite the challenges, the county never ran out of fuel, and all hospitals were able to maintain essential services.

One of the biggest issues, however, was power outages that affected traffic lights, hospitals, and lift stations.

"We've had significant damage to systems in recent years," said director of emergency management Dan Summers. "I don't think there's any utility that can do a complete replacement or rework in the coastal environment. So I think we're seeing a domino effect of many old damages," he added.

Local businesses, especially those near downtown Naples, felt the impact of the power loss. Keble Price, owner of the Gondolier Inn, said his business was without electricity for several days.

"We didn't have any power," Price said. "The power was out for like a week, so we couldn't take these reservations," he added.

Price noted that while water entered his hotel, the physical damage was minimal due to their preparations. The lack of power was their biggest obstacle.

"We would've made thousands of dollars," Price said. "But we don't really focus on what we lost. We just look at the bigger picture and are grateful we didn't have to renovate all over again. We're just thankful, thanks be to God," he said.

Collier County says it is now working to set up a disaster recovery center. Commissioners are urging residents impacted by Hurricane Milton to register with FEMA and respond to emails promptly to avoid delays in receiving aid.