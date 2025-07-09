Collier County deputy injured in crash while trying to stop fleeing driver, according to FHP

UPDATE 8 AM:

The Florida Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating the crash involving a Collier County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. FHP said the deputy was trying to stop a driver who was fleeing, when the deputy crashed with another vehicle.

The fleeing vehicle continued to flee into Lee County, where FHP then chased and stopped the driver at I75 and Corkscrew Road. The driver, Jorge Rea, is charged with fleeing, reckless driving, and numerous license suspensions / revocations. FHP said it also arrested a female passenger for a failure to appear warrant.

ORIGINAL REPORT 7:30 AM:

The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirms a deputy was injured in a crash with one other vehicle, Tuesday night.

CCSO said it happened around 10:30 p.m. last night on Immokalee and Goodlette Road. The deputy was hospitalized for minor injuries, they said. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were also transported for minor injuries, according to CCSO.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.