Collier County deputies search for information after driver kills 18-year-old

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies believe the man in the photo below may have information about a fatal hit-and-run from Feb. 23.

CCSO



The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Radio Road, in front of the Circle K store, near San Marcos Boulevard, according to the office.

Kade Schembri, 18, was hit by a vehicle and left in the roadway. He died from his injuries.

Anyone with information leading to the identity of the individual in the picture is urged to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-0359.