Five injured after crash into St. Matthew's House, Collier County deputies say

NAPLES, Fla. — At least five people are injured after someone crashed into the St. Matthew's House Thrift Store, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies report it happened around 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning, when a driver entered from the north and headed to the south wall.

There is currently a heavy first-responder presence at the store, as law enforcement continues to secure the scene and provide care.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office reports the people are injured to different degrees.

Due to the crash, there is heavy traffic on Airport-Pulling Road near the Collier County Government Complex south of Estey Avenue.