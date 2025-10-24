Collier County deputies make arrest after barricade situation

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man after a barricade situation, late Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., someone crashed into multiple vehicles and a building, according to CCSO. The driver then left the scene, deputies said, and barricaded himself in a home.

Deputies said he then refused to exit the home, and made threatening remarks. SWAT was called.

Eventually, the man exited peacefully and was taken into custody, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is still ongoing. Deputies were still on scene though, as of 5:45 a.m.