Collier County deputies investigate shooting near school

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting near a school, Thursday morning.

The office said it happened in the area of Airport-Pulling Road just north of Golden Gate Parkway.

Parents and staff at Poinciana Elementary School are advised that while there is a law enforcement presence in the area this morning, the investigation is unrelated to the school. There is no threat to the school or the community, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office and the school district.

There is no word on suspects or victims, yet.

