Collier County deputies confirm fatal crash in East Naples leaves one dead

UPDATE 4:30 AM:
Florida Highway Patrol said this was a fatal hit-and-run involving a vehicle and bicyclist. They will share more details later this morning.

ORIGINAL 3:30AM:
At least one person was killed in a crash Sunday night, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

They said the fatal incident happened at the intersection of Tamiami Trail East and Guilford Road. The sheriff's office confirmed the crash involved either a pedestrian or cyclist. You can see a damaged bike on the road in this footage from the scene last night around 9PM, taken by UC Breaking.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No additional details about the victim or circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

