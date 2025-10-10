Collier County crews respond to fire at Ritz-Carlton in Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — North Collier Fire crews responded to a fire at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Thursday.

The fire department said the fire was in the sauna room. Everyone safely self-evacuated before firefighters arrived, they said, so no injuries were reported.

Hotel staff and CCSO made initial efforts to contain the fire using on-site fire extinguishers. Firefighters then fully extinguished the remaining fire using a “water can, " a handheld, pressurized extinguisher filled with water that is ideal for small, contained fires, according to crews. This method allowed them to quickly knock down the fire while minimizing water damage to the building.

