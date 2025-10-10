Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityNaples

Actions

Collier County crews respond to fire at Ritz-Carlton in Naples

Screenshot 2025-10-10 052458.png
North Collier Fire
Screenshot 2025-10-10 052458.png
Posted

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — North Collier Fire crews responded to a fire at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Thursday.

The fire department said the fire was in the sauna room. Everyone safely self-evacuated before firefighters arrived, they said, so no injuries were reported.

Hotel staff and CCSO made initial efforts to contain the fire using on-site fire extinguishers. Firefighters then fully extinguished the remaining fire using a “water can, " a handheld, pressurized extinguisher filled with water that is ideal for small, contained fires, according to crews. This method allowed them to quickly knock down the fire while minimizing water damage to the building.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Mahmoud Bennett