Collier County considers sports complex expansion that could raise tourist taxes

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County leaders are evaluating new plans to expand the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in East Naples, a project that could cost upward of $120 million and potentially lead to higher tourist taxes.

The complex has become a major attraction, drawing more than 750,000 visitors last year. Now, county leaders are exploring options to make it even larger.

On June 17th, the Tourism Development Council approved a study showing an expanded complex could boost tourism and hotel occupancy during summer months.

"Well, passing this study is the first step we gotta take to get it done right," said a council member before a unanimous vote by the TDC to accept the impact study.

The study, conducted by an out-of-state group, found that adding 11 more baseball and softball fields, along with a new field-houses for indoor sports, could generate millions in additional tourism revenue.

"There's all kinds of organizations around the country that are looking for things to do in the summer," said Bill Kramer, during the June 17 Tourism Development Council meeting.

To fund the expansion, county officials may ask voters to approve a 1% increase in the tourist bed tax. However, some local residents oppose the plan.

"We need to kind of take a break, take a breather and stop where we're at and produce what we can with what we have. We do not need to spend any more money on that park," said Annette Kniola, a 38-year resident of Golden Gate Estates.

Kniola believes the Paradise Coast complex is being overdeveloped and plans to oppose any ballot measure to fund further expansion.

"I don't know why they want to continue to keep expanding and wanting $40 to $50 million more on the surtax. It doesn't make sense to me because you look at Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park and the baseball fields out there are locked. Our kids can't even use those fields, let alone why would we add 11 more fields to this complex," she said.

Phase 3 of the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, which is already designed and funded, is scheduled to break ground later this year.

Phases 4 and 5, still in the planning stages, could cost up to $120 million, according to current county estimates.

If county officials move forward with the proposed tax increase, voters could see it on the ballot in 2026.

