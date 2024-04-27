Collier County community says goodbye to local leader John Passidomo

NAPLES, Fla. — The Southwest Florida community remembered the life of John Passidomo at his funeral service at St. Ann's Catholic Church Saturday morning in Naples.

The late husband of Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo passed away earlier this month.

Naples Police Department and Fire blocked off Third Street South between 9th and 10th Avenue for the service at 11 a.m. where people came to pay their respects.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard also paid their respects before the service.

Passidomo served as the Collier County Community Foundation chairman for years, sat on Naples City Council and practiced law for more than 40 years in Collier County.

At 72 years old, Passidomo died in an accident during a trip to Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.

He and Kathleen would’ve celebrated 45 years of marriage this September.

President of the Collier County Community Foundation Eileen Conolly-Keesler said, "He's been a person we could go to, brainstorm with, talk with about issues and problems in the community. He was a caring and gentle person. It is really sad.”

A fund through CCCF has been started to carry on John Passidomo’s legacy giving back to the community.