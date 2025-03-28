Collier County Commissioners approve rezoning for new affordable housing site

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County is getting an affordable housing complex. County Commissioners agreed to a rezoning to construct 186 condos or 400 apartments on Tamiami Trail East.

It's across the street from the Esplanade by the Island gated community. The Collier County Planning Commission held meetings in February where residents mentioned worry of more traffic.

But others in the area like Grace Still are welcoming the plans.

"With how expensive Naples is, houses are pretty expensive. I heard about the new building across the street and I think it’ll be beneficial," she said.

There could be a hotel and other commercial space with the project. These ideas are not yet confirmed.

The area median income in Naples is $104,000 annually. 30% of the housing is reserved for people who make less than that.