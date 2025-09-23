Collier County autism group reacts to new White House autism initiative

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The White House’s recent push to address what it calls the autism epidemic has drawn push back from major medical groups, but it’s also giving some hope to families impacted by autism.

The founder of Autism Collier Support Center, Stephanie Nordin, said while Monday's announcement is not a breakthrough, it is a step toward a better understanding autism.

WATCH TO SEE HOW THE RATES OF AUTISM HAVE CHANGED OVER THE YEARS:

Collier County autism group reacts to White House autism initiative, Tylenol claims

According to the White House, autism spectrum disorder in the U.S. has surged nearly 400% since 2000. President Trump said the federal government is taking action — starting with new guidance linking the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy to autism.

The administration also highlighted new research initiatives, expanded treatment options, and programs aimed at improving early diagnosis and intervention.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists cautioned that studies have shown no clear evidence that acetaminophen use during pregnancy causes developmental issues in children.

“My reaction is I’m not really surprised. I think that this is a moderate suggestion for women and I was concerned that they were going to ban these things,” Nordin said.

Nordin, who has been at the forefront of autism support in Collier County, said the national conversation around autism is important.

“So, I think for the first time ever the entire nation is talking about autism. Without a doubt I am so grateful” she said.

She added that while she welcomes the administration’s approach, families should still rely on personal recommendations from their doctors. She believes the White House’s intention is to identify as many risks as possible and ultimately find solutions.

“Creating the discussions, having that in the open, people asking questions. And I think what I heard from the conference is this is a first chapter — or I think they said the first discussion,” Nordin said.

On top of elevating the conversation around autism, Nordin said her main work is treatment and says she has drafted out a concept for the administration to expand support for families like hers.

“There is a tremendous need for financial support and policy strengthening from the federal government that I hope will be the next part of this conversation,” she said.