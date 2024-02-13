Collier Commissioner LoCastro returns to work after bonding out of jail

NAPLES, Fla — Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro has resumed his duties after being released from jail following his arrest on a battery charge Monday. LoCastro, who denies the accusations against him, participated remotely in Tuesday's County Commissioners meeting.

"I'm back to work and ready for discussions," LoCastro said enthusiastically at the start of the meeting.

The arrest occurred earlier this week. LoCastro was subsequently released on a $1000 bond.

The case revolves around a woman's claim that LoCastro physically harmed her outside a Naples hotel. LoCastro maintains that the woman was intoxicated and injured herself.

His attorney, Donald P. Day, expressed concerns about the handling of the case, particularly regarding how reports were seemingly leaked to the press.

"I haven't seen the reports or allegations, which is troubling. Both sides should have access. But I haven't seen anything," Day stated.

Day further emphasized that LoCastro cooperated fully with investigators. "I have evidence and facts that will prove his innocence," Day told Fox 4.

Day says LoCastro intends to continue fulfilling his responsibilities as a member of the Board of County Commissioners while the case plays out.

Gov. Ron DeSantis took questions about LoCastro at a Tuesday press conference, and emphasized he will take action if necessary.

“I don’t have any information beyond just the fact that he was arrested. So we kind of let this play out, and then as we get the facts, if I have to act, then we will act,” DeSantis said.

LoCastro's court date is expected to be in early March.

