Collier Board opposes FL marijuana legalization ahead of November election

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Commissioners are making their position on marijuana clear ahead of a ballot measure that will be decided by voters in November.

In a 5-0 vote, the board formally opposed Amendment 3.

It is a symbolic move, as the decision as to whether recreational marijuana should be legalized in Florida voters will ultimately be decided by voters in the upcoming election. It comes shortly after the board voted on a similar measure to condemn an abortion measure.

If passed, Amendment 3 would legalize marijuana for adults 21 years old and older. It will also allow individuals to possess up to three ounces of marijuana.

Pro-marijuana groups have spent record amounts to campaign for a "yes" vote on the measure.

The debate on legalizing pot is even dividing Republican groups.

Diane Van Parys from Preserve Paradise Collier County, who collaborated with Commissioner Dan Kowal to push the board's opposition, expressed her satisfaction with the unanimous vote.

"I'm really excited that it's unanimous, and I really appreciate all of our commissioners for taking the time to understand what this amendment means," Van Parys said.

Van Parys raised concerns during the commission meeting about the potential negative impacts of marijuana on road safety and mental health.

"We have so much history of what's happened in other states that have legalized marijuana. But the biggest issue is legalizing it without proper controls," she added.

The commission's decision aligns with Governor Ron DeSantis, who has expressed opposition to Amendment 3.

But the measure has received support from prominent Republicans, including presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Additionally, the Florida Young Republicans announced their support on Tuesday for Amendment 3.

“As champions of individual freedom, supporting Amendment 3 is the obvious choice for Florida Young Republicans. We’re ready to move past the outdated stigma surrounding marijuana consumption and give Floridians the same freedom to consume marijuana that more than half the country already enjoys," said Megan Echtenkamp, Communications Director for the Florida Young Republicans.

Christopher Cano from Suncoast NORML, a national organization advocating for marijuana decriminalization, spoke to Fox 4 about the ballot measure.

"Florida has some of the most draconian possession laws in the country. Right now, possessing 20 grams or more of marijuana can land you a felony charge," Cano said.

Cano added, "The younger generations get it. Millennials and Generation Z together are now the largest voting bloc, and they will be a key factor in deciding this election."

A recent survey from Emerson College shows that 64% of voters currently plan to vote "yes" on the marijuana ballot measure.