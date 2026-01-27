Cold temperatures no match for dedicated pickleball players in Naples

NAPELS, Fla. — At the National Pickleball Center, players said there’s one thing that won’t keep them off the court: cold weather.

Senior Reporter Emily Young tries to keep warm on the pickleball courts:

people play pickleball in the Naples cold

Even on chilly mornings, the sound of paddles and bouncing balls fills the air as devoted pickleball fans bundle up and play on.

84-year-old Pierre Les Perance is one of them. Nearly every day starts the same way for him: right on the court. This week, though, his outfit looks a little different. Instead of his usual gear, Perance is wearing leggings to help fight the cold.

When asked if there’s anything that could stop him from playing, his answer is simple — no.

“I’ve played up north in 32-degree weather,” he said.

That kind of dedication isn’t unusual here.

Len McIntee splits his time between Michigan and Naples and takes the sport just as seriously. He’s set to compete in the club championship tournament this weekend, and when winter weather canceled his flights out of Michigan, he refused to miss it.

“I decided I’d say some prayers and take a risk and drive,” McIntee said. “I left Friday night and got here Sunday night around 10:30.”

Even for a Michigan native, the cold was noticeable when he stepped outside to head to the courts. His solution? A quick trip back to his condo for a heated vest — a game-changer, he says, that made a big difference.

While the cold temperatures don’t seem to slow players down, they do add a new challenge to the game.

“It’s really the wind that’s the biggest problem,” said Bill, another regular player. “That little light ball just sails when you hit it in the air, so you have to keep it down.”

The weather doesn’t just affect comfort — it can change strategy entirely.

Gusts can send shots off course, forcing players to adjust their style and stay sharp.

Still, none of that is enough to keep these athletes off the court.

For them, pickleball isn’t just a hobby — it’s a commitment. Cold hands, layered clothing, and windy conditions are just part of the game. And judging by the packed courts, it’s a game they’re more than happy to keep playing.