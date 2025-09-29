Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Naples Fire Department invites you to blood drive, Tuesday

NAPLES, Fla. — You're invited to help the community, this week.

The City of Naples Fire Department is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The department said it will be at 355 Riverside Circle from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Donors will be taken first-come, first-served, without appointments.

Donors must be at least 110 lbs. You're asked to bring a photo ID, stay hydrated, and eat a healthy meal beforehand. You will get a free beach towel while supplies last, if you participate, according to crews.

