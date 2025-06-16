City council agrees to trim Naples Pier entrance design, raising concerns about delays

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples City Council has approved last-minute design changes to the long-awaited pier reconstruction project — agreeing to remove a planned concession area and scaling back the entrance for a more streamlined look.

The revised plan, approved Monday, alters the landside portion of the pier project in response to concerns over congestion and safety.

The updates include eliminating space for food and drink vendors, reducing the amount of covered seating, and relocating showers and benches outside of covered areas.

Tim Hall, the city’s design consultant with Turrell, Hall & Associates, Inc., explained that the changes could slow down the approval process as the pier awaits permitting.

“I wish I could give you a good idea of how much longer that could add to the process, but I would say at least six months,” Hall told council members.

Despite the warning, city engineers said they do not expect significant delays.

“We’re hoping that that review can go relatively rapidly by the state,” said City of Naples Pier Project Manager Bruce Selfon. “And meantime, we have four to six months of demolition of the pier that’s going to occur before we can begin any reconstruction anyway."

The updated design also includes a private restroom for Naples Police, additional storage, and a small history wall to educate visitors about the pier’s past.

Councilwoman Beth Petrunoff said the community has shown support for removing the concession area.

“It really is not a must-have,” Petrunoff said. “What seems to be a must-have is a lot of sightseeing options, fishing, and restrooms," she explained citing a recent survey.

However, not everyone agreed with the timing of the changes. Councilman Berne Barton expressed concern that further modifications could slow down an already delayed project.

“We are in line at the top for the ones that we don’t have the permitting for yet,” Barton said. “And we’re about to change the design — that’s going to cause a delay in that process. And again, that causes significant issues with me."

The Naples Pier suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian in 2022, but construction has not yet begun as the city continues waiting for federal permits.

City staff indicated that if the redesign creates additional delays, they will bring the matter back to council for further review.