Child advocates speak on Florida’s new law restricting social media for minors

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A new Florida law that took effect on January 1, 2025, bans children under 14 from using social media platforms and requires teens aged 15 and 16 to get parental approval to create accounts.

While some parents question how the law will be enforced, child advocacy groups say it’s a step in the right direction.

“This world and the onset of technology and the access to technology, but also access to information in general is very different from that of any other generation,” says Maria Jimenez-Lara, CEO of the Naples Children and Education Foundation.

The law, signed last year by Governor Ron DeSantis, was introduced amid growing concerns about social media’s impact on children’s mental health.

“There’s been a 100% increase in suicides among children and young people ages 10-14, which is alarming,” Jimenez-Lara said. While she noted it’s difficult to determine exactly how much or whether social media plays a role, the trends are concerning.

“Can we blame it all on social media? It’s hard to tell, and that would take a lot of research,” she explained. “But if you look at the trends on when schools and organizations that work with children started to see an uptick in concerns with young people, the timing seems to be right,” she added.

Under the new law, social media companies must delete existing accounts of minors within 90 days. Companies that fail to do so could be fined up to $50,000 per violation.

Despite the law’s intentions, questions remain about enforcement and whether children will find ways to bypass the restrictions.

Nonetheless, child advocates believe the law may raise awareness.

“So, I think it’s a positive thing,” Jimenez-Lara added. “Anytime we can raise awareness and help people understand there is something you need to pay attention to, it’s really important,” she added.

The law has officially taken effect but isn’t being enforced yet.

Several groups have filed lawsuits challenging the measure on First Amendment grounds. A hearing is scheduled for late February.

Florida is one of 12 states with similar bans on social media use for minors.