Charlie Kirk “Day of Remembrance” inches toward Florida House floor vote

NAPLES, Fla. — Five months after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Florida lawmakers are considering whether to approve an annual “Charlie Kirk Day of Remembrance” to honor the late conservative activist.

The proposal would designate Oct. 14 each year as “Charlie Kirk Day of Remembrance,” allowing the governor to issue an annual proclamation. Supporters said the measure recognizes Kirk’s work promoting free speech, while opponents have criticized the idea across social media as divisive.

The debate follows a local decision in 2025, when Collier County commissioners voted 4-1 to honor Kirk with new signage along Immokalee Road — a move that also drew pushback from some neighbors.

Rep. Yvette Benarroch (R-Naples), who introduced the bill, said the proposal is not meant to endorse everything Kirk ever said.

“This bill doesn’t mean that we endorse everything that Charlie Kirk said because to be quite honest I don’t know that I agree with 100% of the time — not even my husband who I’ve been married to for over 20 years,” Benarroch explained.

Benarroch said her goal is to support Kirk’s vision of free speech. She added the measure would not cost taxpayers and is meant to take a stand against political violence.

The measure has cleared multiple House subcommittees.

“It is completely free will, we’re not mandating you to remember Charlie, we’re not mandating you to get the day off, we’re not mandating schools to do anything. It is just a symbolic day that we have created just so people can understand that what happened that day should never happen again,” Benarroch said.

County Commissioners Dan Kowal and Chris Hall said they support Benarroch’s legislation.

Other commissioners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The bill is scheduled for floor consideration. If approved, the first annual Day of Remembrance would take effect this October.