CHAOS ON ALLIGATOR ALLEY: High-end cars, racing, even a helicopter

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol says a chaotic scene played out on Alligator Alley in Collier County Saturday afternoon, with at least 25 high performance cars and a helicopter.

Troopers called it a "street takeover."

They say some of the cars were racing at a high rate of speed. Some were doing donuts. They say at one point a group of people were standing on the interstate watching everything. And the helicopter was flying low over the road to shoot video.

This is an FDOT image of the chaos.

FDOT Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a large group of people, with high end cars, did a street takeover on I-75 Saturday

Once troopers got to the scene, they say they were able to arrest two people and ticket another.

They say they found Scott Reback in the passenger seat of a bright green Porsche GT3 911, that was parked a recreation stop, after the chaos.

Florida Highway Patrol FHP says this car was one of more than 25 involved in a street takeover on I-75 in Collier County on Saturday

Troopers say Reback told them he didn't know the driver's name and called him "the camera guy." Reback was charged with riding as a passenger in race competition.

Troopers ticketed Rashed Fathi Rashed. They say he was driving a blue Porsche that was not registered.

They say they caught him making an illegal u-turn on the intestate.

Troopers also arrested Andrew Mumtaz Tadras. They say he was driving a two door 2024 Blue Ferrari SF90. They say he was racing another car and going 148 mph in a 70 mph zone. Troopers say the car did not have a license tag.

