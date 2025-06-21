Caught speeding? You could end up in jail according to new Florida Law

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida is implementing a new law targeting drivers who excessively speed on public roads, with penalties that could include prison time for the most dangerous offenders.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace breaks down the bill:

Starting July 1st, a speeding ticket could mean jail time for Florida drivers

The "Dangerous and Excessive Speeding" law allows for jail sentences for drivers who exceed the speed limit by 50 miles per hour or travel over 100 miles per hour in what's deemed a threatening manner.

Kenneth Dean, a Marco Island resident, supports the measure.

"With the traffic and people losing their lives, we need it," Dean said.

First-time offenders could face up to three months in jail under the new legislation, which has drawn criticism from some lawmakers who believe the language is too broad.

"Not all speeding poses the same risk, and a one-size-fits-all punishment is both unjust and inefficient," Florida Democrat Dianne Hart said.

House Democrat Michael Gottlieb also worries about the potential impact on local court systems.

"In county criminal court, our court system is not equipped to now deal with speeders who are looking at jail time," another opponent said.

That now means it's not a civil penalty, it would be a criminal matter where an individual would have to hire a lawyer. Or according to Gottlieb be placed with a public defender.

Dean, who drives a Corvette, believes there's a proper place for high-speed driving.

"You can go as fast as you want on the racetrack... so save it for that," Dean said.

