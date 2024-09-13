Care packages headed to sailors on USS Eisenhower

Kidz 4 a Cause is a Naples non-profit and it's founder is only 12 years old. Sutton Shanahan's goal is to encourage children to give back to their communities.

The non-profit's latest work services those aboard the USS Eisenhower ship.

She sends these boxes to the sailors to lift their morale and remind them, people are grateful. The packages are full of hydration packets, cooling towels, card games, t-shirts and more.

"My goal by Veterans day is 250 boxes," she said.

David Dohney is one of the sailors on the receiving end.

"We were off in the Red Sea. It was pretty hot, we were sweating, so the hydration packets and everything we got, they were very useful," he said.

Kidz 4 a Cause has partnered with many companies who donate their products to this service project.

"It's so awesome just to see how much my nonprofit has expanded from just shipping one package to now, over 2500lbs of packages," she said.