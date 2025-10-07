Cambier Park under security review by DHS after Naples police flag potential vulnerabilities

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police are working with the Department of Homeland Security to assess and improve security at Cambier Park after identifying potential vulnerabilities in its design.

Located in the heart of downtown, Cambier Park has been around for nearly a 100 years, serving as a central hub for families, festivals, and events. But police said the park’s open layout and multiple access points leave it exposed to potential threats. Now, police are partnering with the Department of Homeland Security to identify potential improvements.

“We like to say that it’s small and has that small-town charm, but the reality is there are people out there who want to do harm — and we want to protect people. That’s our mission,” said Chief Ciro Dominguez.

Dominguez walked through the park with Fox 4 Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett pointing out areas of concern.

“If you look around the park, this parking lot here, adjacent to the perimeter of the park — someone could easily drive a car right through,” Dominguez said. “We have a violent culture in America today — people attacking schools, churches, mosques, synagogues."

Currently, police use fire trucks and patrol cars as temporary barriers during large events, but Dominguez believes that’s not a full proof solution. During peak season, downtown Naples can see up to 20,000 people. He stressed that the park itself isn’t bad, just outdated.

"Some part of the recommendations we see forthcoming is bollards and barriers and other ways to protect the perimeter of the park," Dominguez said.

Local visitors said they feel safe but welcome any upgrades.

“Yeah, definitely. Maybe a little more lighting at night — it’s not super bright in the park area for kids,” said park-goer Slater West.

Dominguez said DHS will present a full assessment of the park soon, with final recommendations expected by December. Once that happens, it will be up to the City Council to decide whether to pay for the changes.

“What we’re trying to do is raise our standard in all areas — and the park is the first piece of that project,” Dominguez said.