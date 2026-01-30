'Bundle up, come over': Naples Greek Festival serves food and tradition amid cold temps

NAPLES, Fla. — The annual Greek Festival returned to Naples this weekend, offering visitors a full slate of authentic Greek food, music and cultural traditions despite frigid cold weather approaching Southwest Florida.

The festival is hosted by St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church and features homemade Greek dishes, live music, traditional dancing and cultural displays. Organizers say the event has been a Naples tradition for decades and continues to draw large crowds each year.

'Bundle up, come over': Naples Greek Festival serves food and tradition amid cold snap

Admission is $5, and the festival runs Friday through Sunday.

“We have so much going on here — we have church tours, of course the food, the food is a huge part,” said Bessie Giannakakis, a spokesperson for the festival.

Giannakakis said volunteers prepared food for more than 10,000 people this year and that colder-than-normal temperatures were not expected to hurt attendance. The festival includes both indoor and outdoor areas.

“I don’t recall another time that it’s been that cold,” Giannakakis said. “But I think we all know how to bundle up, come over, have a great time. It hasn’t really affected us. So we have a lot of great food — come warm up, Greek dance, have a great time," she said.

In addition to food and entertainment, local vendors are selling authentic products imported directly from Greece.

“We are only importers of authentic Greek products direct from Greece,” said Christophorus Chekakos, a local vendor . “Olive oil, honey, spices, oregano, sea salt," he added.

Several hundred people attended during the festival’s first few hours, many experiencing Greek culture for the first time.

Organizers say some proceeds from the event will benefit local organizations, including Golisano Children’s Hospital, Agape Charities and Barbara’s Friends.

