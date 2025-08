COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — The Collier County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a body that was found in a canal on Sunday morning.

Investigators tell Fox 4 someone saw what they thought was a body at about 8 am, and called 911.

The canal is near Golden Gate, off Collier Blvd, near 27th Ave. SW and 39th St. SW.

The sheriff's office dive team recovered the body and now detectives are investigating. At this point the sheriff's office has not released any other information.