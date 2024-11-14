Blue lights coming to 20 Collier County intersections to deter red light runners

NAPLES, Fla. — Two months after a deadly crash shook the community, Collier County is adding tiny blue lights to traffic signals at 20 major intersections to help deputies catch drivers running red lights. The hope is that this new system will deter traffic violations and make local roads safer.

The county recently approved the plan at their November 12th meeting.

The system works whereby the blue lights will activate in sync with red lights, serving as an alert for nearby deputies when a driver crosses the intersection when they are not supposed to.

WATCH THE FULL REPORT HERE:

Blue lights coming to 20 Collier County intersections to deter red light violators

This system is meant to make it easier for deputies to monitor intersections and catch drivers who pose a threat to others.

"The installation of these blue lights at intersections should make our job as law enforcement officers easier to enforce red-light-running violations," the Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to Fox 4 News. "The blue lights will allow one deputy to monitor the intersections where before it took multiple deputies to enforce one intersection."

A local resident told Fox 4 that she supports the new lights to prevent reckless driving. “I feel good. I think it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

The blue lights will be installed at these intersections:



Golden Gate Pkwy / Santa Barbara Blvd

Vanderbilt Beach Rd / Livingston Rd

Immokalee Rd / Collier Blvd

Vanderbilt Beach Rd / Collier Blvd

Immokalee Rd / Livingston Rd

Golden Gate Pkwy / Livingston Rd

Pine Ridge Rd / Livingston Rd

Immokalee Rd / US 41 (State Road)

Pine Ridge Rd / Collier Blvd

Pine Ridge Rd / Airport Pulling Rd

Davis Blvd / Collier Blvd (State Road)

Immokalee Rd / Juliet Blvd

Collier Blvd / Golden Gate Blvd

Rattlesnake Hammock Rd / US 41 (State Road)

Davis Blvd / Santa Barbara Blvd (State Road)

Davis Blvd / Airport Pulling Rd (State Road)

Pine Ridge Rd / Goodlette-Frank Rd

Golden Gate Blvd / Wilson Blvd

Vanderbilt Beach Rd / Airport Pulling Rd

Immokalee Rd / Logan Blvd

Notable on that list is the intersection of Logan Blvd and Immokalee where a mother was recently killed when a truck driver failed to stop at a red light. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, there has been an increase in red light-related crashes in recent months.

"And with “season” approaching, we will notice an increase of vehicles on our roadways. With the increase of vehicle traffic on our roadways, the blue lights will hopefully increase driver awareness of the importance of red-light running," CCSO said in its statement.

While county leaders are excited about this change, they also remind drivers that safety depends on them.

“I want to remind people out there that are driving our roads to obey the traffic laws, do it with consciousness, and do it with purpose so that everyone will remain safe,” said Commissioner Chris Hall.

The project is expected to cost about $160,000.