Bingo fundraiser helps Naples seniors pack hundreds of backpacks for students

NAPLES, Fla. — A senior community in Naples has come together to pack hundreds of backpacks for kids ahead of the upcoming school year. Organizers say this volunteer effort will help needy students all across Collier County.

Crayons, books, and bags were packed away on Friday by retirees and volunteer groups at Vi Bentley Village for elementary, middle, and high school students.

The community raised more than $7,000 for the cause through a bingo fundraiser and individual donations, dubbing it "Operation Backpack."

Nancy Sorboro, one of the volunteers, said the group has been doing this for 13 years. "It's a huge operation for us. Our residents love, they want to be involved with giving back to the community and this is their opportunity to do it," she said.

The group was able to pack over 250 backpacks.

The backpacks will be distributed to groups like Grace Place, Youth Haven, the Guadalupe Center in Immokalee, and New Horizons of Southwest Florida.