"BIGGEST IN CAPE CORAL": City holds groundbreaking event for Festival Park

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for Festival Park, which is set to become Cape Coral’s largest park at 200 acres. The event marked the beginning of the construction of this massive new project.

“Today we are building a better future for Cape Coral,” said Cape Coral City Mayor John Gunter.

Festival Park will be located along Wilmington Parkway in Northwest Cape Coral and has a budget of $18 million. The park will feature a walking trail, playground, amphitheater, and 10 multi-use soccer fields which will be constructed in two phases.

Once completed, it will be the largest park in Cape Coral, city officials told Fox 4.

Cape Coral Parks & Recreation Director Joe Petrella highlighted the extensive planning and collaboration involved in the project. “It took a lot of planning, design, working with engineer firms. Long process to get us where we are today," he said.

Funding for the park comes from a $60 million General Obligation (G.O.) bond that voters approved in 2018. The city expects to finish the first phase of the park by March 2025.