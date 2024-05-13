BIGGER AND BETTER: Naples Police Department wants new equipment and more staff

NAPLES, Fla — The Naples Police Department wants more equipment and a bigger workforce.

On Monday, Chief of Police Ciro M. Dominguez presented an overview of his department's manpower to the city council, highlighting its need for additional officers and updated technology to help safeguard the community.

"We need more people," Dominguez explained. The size of the Naples Police Department's workforce has remained largely unchanged since 2003.

Dominguez elaborated that in order to keep pace with the growing number of visitors and special events in the area, upgrades are necessary. "As the city grows, more people want to come into the city," he said.

The department aims to recruit approximately 10 new officers annually and invest in advanced equipment such as body cameras, drones, and upgraded tasers.

"There are many incidents throughout the city that we'd like to staff, and all those activities drain operational resources," stated Lieutenant Bryan McGinn of the Naples Police Department.

"So it's really about addressing the growth we've seen not only in the city and businesses but within Collier County as a whole," he added.

McGinn underscored the importance of increasing the department's personnel to meet the needs of city residents and those of Collier County.

"But it's essentially about bolstering our manpower, whether it's sworn officers or civilian personnel, to effectively provide the services that city residents and ultimately Collier County residents will benefit from," McGinn clarified.

The proposal also includes enhancing the department's fleet of vehicles and increasing police presence on the streets.

The Naples Fire Department has also requested approval to expand its workforce, which has remained unchanged for nearly two decades.

Both proposals will undergo consideration by the City Council, with a vote expected later this year.