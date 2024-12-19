BIG NEWS: FC Naples title sponsor, season schedule announcements

NAPLES, Fla — Collier County's only professional sports team, FC Naples, announced it's title sponsor Thursday morning.

The USL soccer team signed a multi-year deal with Physicians Regional Healthcare System to be the team’s Title Sponsor and Official Health Partner.

Fox 4 FC Naples CEO, Roberto Moreno, announced the team's title sponsor on Thursday morning

"We are honored to be partnered with you and we can not wait for this adventure to continue," Roberto Moreno, FC Naples CEO said.

"FC Naples is proud to wear this name on our jersey," he said.

The team will start play at Paradise Sports Complex on March 8th. The rest of the schedule is expected to be released on Thursday at noon.

"We want everyone in Naples to be part of something special," Roberto Moreno, FC Naples CEO said.

It's a busy week for FC Naples. The team unveiled it's home jersey at Paradise Sports Complex on Wednesday night. The team had a runway show where fans modeled the navy blue and gold jerseys.

Fox 4 FC Naples unveiled it's first home jersey, at a party at Paradise Sports Complex in Naples on Wednesday night

And you can get a closer look at them in this video, the team released on social media.

And click here to join your neighbors in rooting for SWFL's newest hometown team, built for our community, by our community.