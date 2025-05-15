NAPLES, Fla. — A beloved animal sanctuary in Naples is looking for your help.

Belly Rub Ranch Rescue, tucked away in Naples, is home to a variety of rescued animals, from cats and dogs to chickens, ducks, and more.

Watch to meet their animals, including a pair of pot-bellied pigs named Dexter and Oliver:

Belly Rub Ranch, a Naples animal rescue is looking for community support

“They are wonderful pot belly pigs, very food motivated, very sweet,” said Jared Giresi, who co-owns the sanctuary with his wife Heather.

The couple runs the non-profit out of their own home, caring for eight dogs, nine cats, three ducks, and a geriatric turkey. Their mission is to provide a safe haven for abandoned and neglected animals, many of which could have otherwise ended up on euthanasia lists.

“Finding all these dogs so fast, I don't think people know the amount of animals in Collier County that have fallen by the wayside or that are just dumped,” Jared added.

While Collier County Domestic Animal Services (CCDAS) shelters thousands of animals annually, smaller nonprofits like Belly Rub Ranch help with the overflow, giving overlooked animals a second chance.

The Giresis say they’re struggling to keep up with the costs of caring for so many animals. Their garage has been converted into a kennel, with cinder block walls that still need waterproofing, paint, and sealant.

“It’s just us, and it gets to be a lot,” Jared says, "especially with the maintenance of the facility and the cost of food and supplies.”

The couple says their out-of-pocket expenses run into hundreds of dollars each month.

Belly Rub Ranch is asking for donations and volunteers to keep up the sanctuary.