Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNaples

Actions

BEAT UP THE EASTER BUNNY: Naples Police investigating attack at the mall

Three teenagers were arrested and charged with attacking a woman dressed up as the Easter Bunny at Coastland Mall
Posted
and last updated

NAPLES, Fla — Three teenagers were arrested Sunday and charged with beating a woman who was dressed as the Easter Bunny at Coastland Center Mall.

According to the mall's website, the "Photos with the Bunny" attraction started over the weekend.

Naples Police say the woman worked as the mall's Easter Bunny. In a release, they say she was not injured.

They say the 24-year-old woman was returning to work from a break, when 2 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old approached her.

"The juveniles began to physically batter the victim by pushing, shoving, and pulling at her," the police department wrote in a news release.

Police say there was at least one witness to the attack.

According to the release, "two of the juveniles were placed under arrest for battery (misdemeanor) and the third juvenile met the qualifications for a Juvenile Civil Citation for battery (misdemeanor)"

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood