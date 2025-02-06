Bayshore Drive boardwalk project promises new 17-acre pedestrian walkway in Naples

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — After nearly a decade of planning, Collier County has broken ground on a new boardwalk along Bayshore Drive, a 17-acre project aimed at improving pedestrian access and connectivity in East Naples.

County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the boardwalk, which will link the Naples Art District to Sugden Regional Park. Funded by the Bayshore Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), the $3.3 million project was approved by commissioners last year.

WATCH THE FULL REPORT HERE:

Bayshore Drive boardwalk project kicks off, promising new pedestrian access in Naples

"I've been working on it personally for the past four years, but it's been in the works for at least 15," said Tami Scott, a project manager with the Bayshore CRA.

Scott said the boardwalk will connect to the existing sidewalk, beginning as a paved promenade with a hardscape surface and brick pavers. As it reaches the treeline, it will transition into an elevated wooden boardwalk winding through the wetlands before ultimately linking to Sugden Park. She emphasized the growing need for walkable infrastructure as more residents and visitors bike and walk through the area daily.

For longtime residents like Tyler Wood, the project is a welcome addition.

"We've been taking advantage of this community for 20 years, and with this park, it's just getting better," Wood said.

Once complete—expected in about 12 months—neighbors will be able to walk directly to the park rather than drive.

"Now we won't have to do that—we can just walk straight from our place through the park to the lake," Wood said. "It's going to be a lot easier for all of us. It's great," he added.