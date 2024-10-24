BACK TO THE BEACH: Swim advisory lifted at all Collier County beaches after Milton

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has lifted its swim advisory for all local beaches after new testing showed no increased risk of illness from swimming in the water.

The news brought hundreds of beachgoers to Naples on Wednesday to enjoy the water.

“We are so excited to come back down here. The beach water is beautiful,” one visitor told Fox 4.

Following the hurricane, DOH-Collier had issued an advisory against swimming at certain beaches due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria, washed in by the storm surge. However, recent water quality tests have shown that bacteria levels have returned to "acceptable levels" according to state standards.

“It’s absolutely lovely. It’s refreshing, the sun is gorgeous,” another beachgoer said.

Beach visitors were eager to return to the water for the first time since before the storm, despite lingering signs of the hurricane's aftermath, such as mounds of sand still scattered along the shore.

“A little cool once you get in, but once you’re in and you get out to the sandbar, it’s nice, joyful. You can play around with a football,” one swimmer said.

The Florida Department of Health tests the water for enterococcus bacteria every two weeks. For now, levels are within acceptable limits, but if bacteria levels rise again, expect warnings posted at beach entrances to notify the public.