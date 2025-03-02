Watch Now
ARRESTED: Collier County deputies have charged someone in last week's fatal shooting

NAPLES, Fla. — Detectives from the Collier County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for the Feb. 26 murder of Emily Ruiz in Naples.

Gael Garcia-Castro, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators report Garcia-Castro fatally shot 20-year-old Ruiz outside a home on the 5000 block of Texas Avenue. Deputies said he and Ruiz knew each other, and the shooting was not random.

