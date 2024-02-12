ARRESTED: Collier County commissioner now out on bond for battery

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One of Collier County's Commissioners is now out on bond in a battery case.

Last week Commissioner Ricky LoCastro vehemently denied the allegations of domestic violence against him, after the State Attorney's Office in Monroe County issued a warrant for his arrest.

A Collier County Sheriff's Office arrest report shows LoCastro was picked up at a local medical center just after 1:00pm Monday. He was booked into the jail and released on bond within the hour.

Collier County Sheriff's Office Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro's mugshot was released shortly after his arrest on Monday, February 12, 2024. He was picked up on a warrant for misdemeanor battery stemming from an incident involving a girlfriend last fall.

In an incident report Fox 4's Naples Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett obtained from Naples police, Commissioner LoCastro and a girlfriend had an argument inside a club in October 2023.

The report says during the effort to go home, the woman suffered various minor injuries but initially declined medical treatment.

Last week, a lawyer for Commissioner LoCastro said the commissioner was cooperating fully with investigators.

