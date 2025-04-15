Americans in Wartime Experience brings mobile studio to Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The Americans in Wartime Experience interviewed local veterans in Naples on Monday and Tuesday.

The group has collected more than 800 interviews from across the country from veterans and anyone who helped on the home front spanning from World War II until present day.

All the interviews will be a part of an interactive museum in Virginia where visitors will see and experience the stories.

Denis Gill has been working on the project for more than 10 years.

They drive a specially designed trailer with a studio inside for the interviews.

Take a look inside the mobile studio where they tape the interviews in Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades' report:

Americans in Wartime Experiences brings mobile studio to Naples

He says they're interviewing as many veterans as possible because every recording has a purpose.

"That's to honor those that serve. Our veterans sacrificed so much for our country, and it's very important that their story gets out...we interviewed a Vietnam veteran yesterday. At the end of the interview, he told us that the story he shared with us he has never told anyone else," Gill explained.

You'll be able to visit the museum in a few years as it plans to open in 2027.