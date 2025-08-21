NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Airport Authority Board is weighing tougher enforcement measures for its voluntary nighttime curfew, including a controversial proposal to publicly name operators who repeatedly violate the rules.

The curfew, in place from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., is voluntary and not legally enforceable. Still, airport leaders say persistent violations erode public trust and generate frequent complaints about noise.

WATCH AS AIRPORT COMMISSIONERS AND LOCAL JET OPERATORS CLASH OVER THE ISSUE:

Airport naughty list? Naples airport considers calling out flight curfew violators in local ads

This week, commissioners reviewed a proposal to publish the names and company information of violators in local media ads — a move some board members described as a “last deterrent.”

“For the folks that are at the top of our bad guy leaderboard month after month, this is sort of the last deterrent,” one commissioner explained.

Others raised concerns about safety and public backlash. Vice Chair Kerry Dustin said the plan could put operators at risk.

“We’ve seen several acts of violence against police, ICE agents,” Dustin said. “Having someone do something like that kinda scares the crap out of me."

Last month, there were 78 reported curfew violations, according to the airport.

Rather than immediately implementing the name-and-shame approach, the board opted for a more measured response for now. Under the new policy, operators who violate the curfew four times will receive letters and may be contacted in person by and airport official.

Keith West, owner of RexAir, a local flight school and one of the top violators in July , said his students require nighttime training.

“At certain times of the year it is unavoidable for us to violate the curfew to some degree,” West said. “We’re always happy to hear feedback about how we may improve the way we can cooperate with the community and get along," he added.

West also criticized commissioners, saying some are focusing too much on appeasing city council.

“There are a certain number of airport commissioners who are not really focusing on the things they should be,” he said. “They have taken over this agenda that the City Council has been pushing of either closing or reducing or making operations more difficult at the airport."

Airport commissioners declined to comment further on the decision but confirmed the issue will be revisited in the spring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.