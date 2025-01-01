Airplane crashes overnight at Naples Airport, no injuries reported

NAPLES, Fla. — An airplane crashed at the Naples Airport early Wednesday morning.

The airport’s communications team told Fox 4 it was a 36 Bonanza. They say the plane was headed to Flagler County in northeast Florida and took off around 1 AM Wednesday when it had to make an emergency landing.

They say it didn't gain much altitude before it clipped a couple of buildings on the airport's property.

See the scene below:

Robin King, Director of Communications for Naples Airport, says it came to rest between the Naples Jet Center and Rexair Flight School where the aircraft faced significant damage.

She says there were 4 people on board and none reported injuries.

"The aircraft is a total loss. The engine is no longer attached to the airplane; the prop is no longer attached to the airplane; one wing is pretty much destroyed, and we are thankful that the four individuals walked away from this unharmed,” said King.

King says the FAA is investigating this crash but the scene is contained.

The airport is back open and operating as normal.