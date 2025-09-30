NAPLES, Fla. — Moorings Park Grande Lake has unveiled its newest boutique assisted living community, GardenView, combining luxury accommodations with artificial intelligence designed to monitor residents’ health.

The facility, located off Golden Gate Parkway, features 23 private suites and nearly a decade of planning and design, according to Dan Lavender, CEO of Moorings Park.

WATCH TO SEE HOW THE NEW ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITY IS IMPLEMENTING AI INTO EVERYDAY LIFE:

AI technology tracks residents’ health at new Naples assisted living community

“But what makes this one unique is because we built it from the ground up — we really put inventive technology in it,” Lavender said.

The AI technology is discreetly integrated into light fixtures and works alongside wearable devices to track residents’ movement, sleep patterns, and daily routines. The system can alert caregivers to unusual activity, such as a fall or other concerning patterns, helping staff respond quickly.

Sarah Thomas, a global aging expert and CEO of Delight by Design who helped design the technology, said it captures detailed information about residents’ daily activities, meals, and hobbies.

“So, using AI to really capture all of the unique experiences that someone has in a day. It allows us to predict and better support residents living on different levels of care,” Thomas explained.

Thomas added that the combination of sensing technology and wearable devices creates a model unique to Moorings Park that can predict and respond to residents’ needs in ways not previously possible.

"It's helping the staff and partners act in a more meaninful, customized way," Thomas added.

Pending final state approval, Moorings Park hopes to welcome the first residents by the end of October or early November.