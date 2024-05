NAPLES, Fla — A person died Thursday night trying to rescue a child from a Naples pond.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Magnolia Pond Dr. at the Everly Apartment complex in Naples.

Fox 4 The Collier County Sheriff's Department says an adult died at the Everly apartment complex Thursday, trying to save a child who went into a pond

They say a child went into the water and the adult went in to help. Both had to be pulled out and were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office says the child survived but the adult did not.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon was we get more information.