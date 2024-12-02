'A second chance at life': Collier County cardiac arrest survivors honors heroes

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County is honoring 170 first responders for their life-saving efforts. On Monday, during the Phoenix Award Ceremony, they were recognized for helping save 30 lives from cardiac arrest over the past six months.

One of those survivors, Zachary Schamel, had the chance to meet the paramedics who saved him after he suffered cardiac arrest earlier this year.

“It took a lot of people and a lot of different things, but I think they told me I died almost 20 times,” Schamel said.

"A second chance at life": Collier County survivors honor first responders

The ceremony was an emotional event where families shared their stories of survival. Many described the day as a “second chance at life.”

“It’s amazing. Every time I think about it, to be here, I’m lucky, and I’m really glad my wife and my kids don’t have to go through life without me,” Schamel said, visibly emotional.

The first responders who resuscitated Schamel also reflected on the experience.

“It’s a great feeling. You know it’s part of the job,” said Matthew Davis, one of the paramedics who helped save Schamel’s life. “But it couldn’t have been done without the entire team."

“Even though we all sign up for this because we want to help people, you don’t wake up and go to work thinking you’re going to save a life every day,” added Stephanie Rankin, who also responded to Schamel’s emergency.

“This event isn’t just about the responders—it’s also about the families,” said Mitch Cox, another member of the team that worked to resuscitate Schamel. “It’s a chance for them to honor the lives that were saved,” he added.

Collier County EMS reported a 22% success rate in reviving patients who were clinically dead this past quarter, more than double the national average of 9%.