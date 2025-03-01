"A month of giving": Muslims in Naples mark the start of Ramadan with reflection

NAPLES, Fla. — Muslims across Naples and Southwest Florida are welcoming the start of Ramadan, Islam’s holiest month. For the next 30 days, they will fast from before dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and water as part of a spiritual journey centered on reflection.

They are joining the nearly 2 billion Muslims around the world in marking the religious holiday. Ramadan is the ninth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar and for Muslims it commemorates the revelation of Islam’s holy scripture.

WATCH TO SEE HOW MEMBERS OF THE ISLAMIC CENTER OF NAPLES DESCRIBE THE MEANING OF RAMADAN:

During this time, fasting is not just about avoiding food and water—it is also a time for spiritual growth and self-discipline.

Imam Muhammed Nour from the Islamic Center of Naples says the month is about disconnecting from distractions and reconnecting to the faith.

“Whatever impact that you can leave on the face of this Earth – this is the month of reflection, when we come together and come closer to God,” Nour explained.

While children, the elderly, and the sick are not required to fast, those who do participate say it serves as a reminder of the struggles faced by others.

“It allows you to focus, it’s a test,” said Matt Ryklin. “And then of course, the relief you have every day when you break your fast really allows you to appreciate what you have," he explained.

For Ryklin, Ramadan also brings awareness to global hardships, particularly of the people on the other side of the world.

“I think most specifically about the people in Palestine, who have been under extreme duress and stress not just the last couple of years but really the last 80 years if not longer,” said Rykin. “And it’s pretty remarkable how it’s difficult for me to not eat all day and still go to work and deal with all those things, but you’re dealing with a situation where people are not fasting by choice—they’re fasting because there is no food or very little food."

Beyond fasting, Ramadan is also a time of giving. Muslims who are unable to fast are required to donate to charity and provide food to those in need. According to the Muslim Philanthropy Initiative, Muslim Americans give an estimated $1.8 billion in zakat donations every year, with most given or pledged during Ramadan.

It's a yearly a practice that strengthens bonds within Naples' Muslim community.

“Hearts are just so much more open and you want to be with people, you want to be that support," said Beau Mostafa.

“And you really appreciate the things that you have in this world,” added Rian Fiaz.

Ramadan this year is expected to run from the evening of Friday February 28th through the evening of Saturday March 29th.