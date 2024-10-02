NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Pier is one step closer to being rebuilt after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian two years ago. On Wednesday, the Naples City Council approved a $23.4 million contract with Shoreline Foundation to begin the reconstruction of the iconic pier.

The approval officially kicks off the construction phase - freeing up funds for the existing pier to be demolished and replaced with a new, storm-resilient structure.

However, city leaders caution that work won’t start immediately.

Watch as City Council approves the next phase of the project.

"A MILESTONE": Council clears way for Naples Pier rebuild; permits still needed

“We’re not going to see work begin tomorrow,” said City Manager Jay Boodheshwar. “In fact, you’re not going to see it begin for at least the next couple of months until we get the green light from FEMA and receive the necessary permits. But today’s action puts us in a position to move quickly once we have those approvals," he added.

While the city awaits state and federal permits, the design plans for the new pier are already in place. Earlier this year, officials unveiled a 3D model of the future pier, which will feature modern updates and is designed to withstand future hurricanes.

The Naples Pier was originally built in 1888. Since this time, the pier has been rebuilt after hurricanes in 1910, 1926, 1944, and 1960. In 2015 the pier was reconstructed, and then soon after in 2017 Hurricane Irma damaged the structure.

“We’re not just rebuilding and crossing our fingers,” said City Councilman Berne Barton. “We’re making it more resilient, and hopefully, the new design will help it withstand the challenges we’re facing," he added.

Council also approved an additional 5% contingency to cover unforeseen expenses, bringing the total project cost to $24.63 million.