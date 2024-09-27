'A MESS' Naples residents clean up after Helene

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples homeowners spent the Friday following Hurricane Helene cleaning up their properties.

Our FOX4 crews checked in to see how people are fairing after feet of water flooded their streets.

Gerald Lorino was one we spoke with. He lives near Vanderbilt Beach.

"It was a bit of a mess," he says, referring to the hurricane's aftermath.

He says the water rose aggressively fast to about 3 feet in his street. Other parallel streets flooded even worse.

"It was unexpected, I thought the first tide was going to be the worst of it, but unexpectedly, the nighttime one really affected us more," he said.

Lorino says this is common for these coastal canal streets.

"This is the price you pay for living on the water," he said.