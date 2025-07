NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department confirms a swimmer died at a local beach park, Friday.

Police said they were called just after 7:30 p.m. Friday night about a missing man who had been swimming at Lowdermilk Park on Gulf Shore Blvd North.

Unfortunately, about 10 minutes later, the department was called about an unresponsive man floating in the water. When units arrived, they tried CPR, but the 85-year-old swimmer was confirmed dead.

Fox 4 is still working to learn how this happened.