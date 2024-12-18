$578 Million I-75 Expansion Aims to Reduce Traffic Between Lee and Collier

NAPLES, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has unveiled a $578 million investment to widen a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 75 in Southwest Florida, aiming to relieve traffic congestion between Naples and Fort Myers.

The project will add one new lane in each direction along an 18.5-mile stretch of I-75 between Golden Gate Parkway in Collier County and Corkscrew Road in Lee County. That would mean a total of 8 lanes.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the expansion could reduce travel times by 47%.

DeSantis shared the update on social media as part of the Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative.

Over 50,000 people make the driver between Lee and Collier everyday — and its a route that many commuters say has become a daily struggle.

“Depending on the time of day, I won’t go on it at rush hour no matter what,” said Rick Timko who commutes everyday for his wildlife removal business.

“Crowded. Very crowded. We try not to go that way," added Kurt Baker who makes the drive down I-75 nearly every week.

While many drivers agreed traffic is a problem, opinions are mixed on whether the additional lanes will actually help.

“I feel like it’s unnecessary because it’s going to be crowded either way — now or later,” Baker said.

“I don’t see how it could hurt. People drive like crazy, but six lanes might help," said local resident Marie Hatten.

FDOT says the project will also improve safety and reduce emergency evacuation times. State officials estimate the expansion will generate a $2.3 billion positive economic impact.

“I’m sure smarter people studied it and say it’ll help. I believe them,” Timko said. “I see it improving the commute for working people, and I’m all for that," he added.

DeSantis stated that the project will be completed 10 years ahead of schedule.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026.