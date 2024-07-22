"$50 MILLION": Democrats show support for Harris as President Biden drops out

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A long list of Democrats are already lining up to support Vice President Kamala Harris, as the party's presidential nominee after President Joe Biden announced he is ending his campaign.

President Joe Biden has thrown his full endorsement behind Harris, writing in a post on X, "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my VP. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."

Harris has stated her intention to "earn and win" the presidential nomination, with other Democrats rallying behind her.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said, "I fully support Kamala Harris, and in fact, she’s been trained by the best. Joe Biden was a vice president himself, and so she probably had the best mentor to work under."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal stated, "We will be the party that fights for women's reproductive rights, fights to cut inflation and the cost of prescription drugs, fights for opportunity for everybody, and fights for the values and principles and the norms of law and respect for the rule of law and our democracy."

While Biden's endorsement gives Harris a significant advantage, the decision ultimately lies with the party delegates - who are expected to select the Democratic nominee in the coming weeks.

In a statement, the Democratic National Committee said it will undertake a "transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November."