20th Cars on 5th returns to Naples, raises money for St. Matthew's House

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples chapter of the Ferrari Club hosted the 20th Annual Cars on 5th Avenue in downtown Naples from 10 a.m. Saturday morning until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

The day long event brings in thousands of people which makes it the largest one day event in Naples.

More than 650 exotic, vintage and muscle cars lined 5th avenue, including more than 150 Ferraris.

Mark Jackson said he's a car fanatic and the event brings him back year after year.

He said, "If you wanna see a half a billion dollars worth of cars in one day on one street, come and look at this, and you'll see it. It ain't all about the money though."

It's not all about the cars either. The event raises money for St. Matthew's House, a local non-profit that helps people experiencing homelessness, hunger, addiction and poverty in Southwest Florida.

Just last year, the event raised 1. 4 million dollars for St. Matthew's House.